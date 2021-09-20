Two sisters dead, two other injured in Zojila road mishap

GANDERBAL: Two sisters were killed and two persons suffered injuries in a road accident on Srinagar-Leh highway near Zero Point Zojila Pass area of Ganderbal district on Sunday.
A car bearing registration number JK16B/1970 travelling from Kangan to Drass skidded off the road and fell into the 400-ft deep gorge at Zero Point Zojila pass in Ganderbal district.
Officials said that the police, Army and locals reached the spot where two persons had already died and while two persons suffered Injuries.
The deceased were identified as 25 year old Tahseena Parveen and 18 year old Tahira Bano daughters of Nisar Ahmad Lone resident of Drass Kargil and presently at Kijpora Kangan.
Injured were identified as Nisar Ahmad Lone (55) son of Ab Rahman Drass Kargil presently Kijpora Kangan Reyaz Ahmad Mir (35) son of Ab Rashid Mir resident of Kijpora Kangan.
The injured were immediately rushed to PHC Sonamarg where doctors referred him to SDH Kangan for treatment. Meanwhile police have registered a case in this regard and started further investigation.
