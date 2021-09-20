Two injured due to fire after leak in gas cylinder Pampore village

PAMPORE: A 40-year-old man and his 38-year-old wife received severe burn injuries due to gas cylinder leakage in Patalbagh Pampore area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Saturday evening.
The injured couple are undergoing treatment at SMHS hospital Srinagar and their condition is stable.
Eyewitnesses told Kashmir Reader that around 7 pm on Saturday evening when they were preparing meals the mishap took place. “They have received burns in their face, hands, face and feet,” a neighbour said.
The victims were identified as Mehraj-Ud-Din Bhat son of Asad Ullah Bhat and Rubeena Bano wife of Mehraj-Ud-Din Bhat, resident of Patalbagh Pampore.
Neighbours immediately rushed to help them and took the injured couple to Sub district hospital Pampore .
” My wife lit a gas cylinder and an adjoining gas cylinder without washer caught fire, I dragged my wife away and in this I too received burns,” husband of the victim woman told Kashmir Reader.
He said that they sought preliminary treatment at Sub district hospital Pampore and today we have been admitted to SMHS Srinagar for further treatment.
The kitchen and the house suffered no damages as the fire was doused in time, he said.