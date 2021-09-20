Teenager succumbs day after falling off rooftop in Shopian village

Shopian: An 18-year-old boy succumbed to his injuries on Monday, a day after he fell off a roof top in Pudsoo area of South Kashmir’s Shopian district.

An official said that the boy identified as Ubaid Ayoub Thokar son of Mohammad Ayoub Thokar of Pudoo was critically injured after he slipped and fell off a rooftop.

“He was taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors referred him to Srinagar hospital for advanced treatment,” the official said.

He said that he, however, succumbed to his injuries at Srinagar hospital and the body has been handed over to his family for last rites(KNO)

