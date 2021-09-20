Soldier kills colleague in Kupwara  

Srinagar: A soldier was killed after his colleague fired two rounds at him in the northern district of Kupwara on Monday.

Army spokesman Colonel Emron Musavi said that a firing incident took place at Lassipora village of Kupwara when an army patrol was in the village.

“The patrol was on a tactical break, when two personnel entered into an argument leading to two rounds being fired in which a soldier was injured. The injured soldier was immediately evacuated to the nearest Military Hospital, where he was declared brought dead,” the defence spokesman said in a statement.

He said that an inquiry as per laid down procedures has been ordered. “All necessary assistance is being provided to the local police in the incident,” the defence spokesman said.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print