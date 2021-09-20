Soldier kills colleague in Kupwara  

Srinagar: A soldier was killed after his colleague fired two rounds at him in the northern district of Kupwara on Monday.
Army spokesman Colonel Emron Musavi said that a firing incident took place at Lassipora village of Kupwara when an army patrol was in the village.
“The patrol was on a tactical break, when two personnel entered into an argument leading to two rounds being fired in which a soldier was injured. The injured soldier was immediately evacuated to the nearest Military Hospital, where he was declared brought dead,” the defence spokesman said in a statement.
He said that an inquiry as per laid down procedures has been ordered. “All necessary assistance is being provided to the local police in the incident,” the defence spokesman said.