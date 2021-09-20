Several injured in Lolab after fight over cattle destroying crops

KUPWARA: Around seven people injured in a fight between the two rival villages in Lolab area north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Saturday late evening.
Sources said that fight took place in the the forest range of Lolab between the two communities of Dardpora and Divar Dilbagh Kakkarpati after cattle of one family entered into another families area inwhich seven people of Dardpora received injuries who were later shifted to hospital.
The Dardpora residents blamed that villagers of Kakkarpati are cultivating bhang in the occupied forest lands and our cattle destroyed it, however the villagers of Kakkarpati denied it and said their cattle destroyed their crops.
The injured people were identified as Mohammad Yousaf Awan, Mushtaq Ahmad Chugta, Mohammad Maqbool Chugta, Gudi Begum wife of Riyaz Ahmad, Zainab Noor wife of Shah Jahan and Shakeela Begum wife of Bashir Ahmad Shiekh and other.
Meanwhile, police register a case and investigation is going on.
