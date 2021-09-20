One Day Workshop on PM’s Special Scholarship Scheme held at Amar Singh College, Srinagar

SRINAGAR: A day-long interactive meet cum workshop on “Online counselling process of Prime Ministers Special Scholarship Scheme (PMSSS) for J&K Students” was organized by All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) in collaboration with Amar Singh College, Srinagar on September 18, 2021 for the Principals and Nodal Officers of the Kashmir Division Colleges. Director College Prof (Dr) Yasmeen Ashai was Chief Guest on the occasion while as Prof Ajeet Angral Consultant AICTE PMSSS and MrRKGanju Assistant Director AICTE graced events Guests of Honour. Appreciating the efforts of AICTE of continuing the process of reforming the PMSSS, Prof. Yasmeen Ashai impressed upon the Principals and Nodal Offers to make their Facilitation cum Document Verification Centres student -friendly by equipping them with required technical paraphernalia and staff.

Mr R K Ganju through a PowerPoint presentation provided a detailed description regarding registration, application submission, admission, error handling and course selection. “It is important that students are guided adequately at the Facilitation Centres, so that errors are minimized and the process is made hassle-free,” he said.

Consultant PMSSS Prof Angral said that PMSSS is a revolutionary scholarship programme which has ensured equal opportunity for students of J&K to study at the prestigious colleges of the country.

Prof Bashir Ahmad Rather, Principal of the host college said that the technological intervention into the PMSS has made it easier and hassle-free for the students. “Today’s interaction is a step towards familiarizing the Principals and Nodal Officers with the updated online processes of counselling and registration,” he said.

Earlier, Dr. Syed Mutahar Aaqib, in his opening remarks stated the aims and objectives of the workshop and how the PMSSS scheme has evolved in the last 11 years.

