Massive op in Budgam to catch leopards

20 cages, some brought from other districts, installed; more wildlife staff sent to assist district

BUDGAM: After a 10-year-old boy was mauled to death by a leopard on Friday in Haran village in Soibugh area in Budgam district, the wildlife department here has installed 20 cages in various areas of the district to catch any leopards that may be roaming there.

Bashir Ahmad, Block Officer at the wildlife control room Chadoora, told Kashmir Reader that after the incident in Soibugh area, 20 cages have been installed across Budgam district to catch leopards.

“We have brought the cages from different wildlife control rooms of other districts, including Srinagar, Shopian and Tangmarg. The wildlife staff who are working in other control rooms have also been sent to Budgam so that we can catch the leopards roaming around in Budgam district,” he said.

“The wildlife department has had some success in catching leopards alive. These leopards have been sent to the Dachigam National Park. Two leopard cubs that were rescued have also been sent to Dachigam, where the wildlife department is properly taking care of them,” Ahmad added.

“The wildlife department is also issuing pamphlets and providing door-to-door awareness to people. The wildlife department has already issued an advisory which people should follow. In case any leopard is sighted, people should contact the wildlife department, so that we can catch the leopard alive,” he said.

In Budgam district, leopards have mauled to death two children this year. On 4th June, a leopard took away and killed a 4-year-old girl from near her home in Housing Colony Ompora. The girl was playing in the lawn of her home along with her grandfather and brother when the leopard attacked and carried her away.

On Friday, 17th September, a ten-year-old boy was mauled to death by a leopard in Soibugh area. The wildlife department and the Budgam police both launched massive searches to find the boy but they found only his body, on the same day.

On 17th September, the wildlife department had also caught a leopard alive in Arwah village of Beerwah Tehsil in Budgam district.

On 5th June, the wildlife department along with Khansahib police caught a leopard alive in Khudpora village in Khansahib Tehsil. On June 15th, the leopard that mauled to death the 4-year-old girl at Housing Colony Ompora was caught alive by a wildlife team near the DC office complex in Budgam. On 18th June, the wildlife department trapped a leopard in Kalshipora village of Khansahib Tehsil.

In the month of May, ten sheep were killed by a leopard which entered their shed on the intervening night of 17th and 18th May at Khaipora village in Khansahib Tehsil.

