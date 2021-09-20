Kashmir reports 153 new cases, Jammu 15

Srinagar: No Covid related death was reported in Jammu and Kashmir while 168 fresh Covid cases were detected during the last 24 hours, the official daily bulletin reported on Sunday.

Of the new cases, 153 were reported in Kashmir Division and 15 in Jammu Division, it said.

It said that 154 patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals in the last 24 hours, including 26 from Jammu Division and 128 from Kashmir Division. J&K currently has 1,493 active cases, it said.

Providing district-wise breakup, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 92 new cases and currently has 795 active cases, with 70 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Baramulla reported 12 new cases and currently has 134 active cases, with 22 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Budgam reported 20 new cases and currently has 135 active cases, with 20 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Pulwama reported 4 new cases and currently has 32 active cases, with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kupwara reported 3 new cases and currently has 30 active cases, with 6 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Anantnag reported 8 new cases and has 21 active cases, with 2 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Bandipora reported 2 new cases and has 29 active cases, with 3 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Ganderbal reported 12 new cases and has 54 active cases with 4 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kulgam reported zero new cases and has 33 active cases with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Shopian reported zero new cases and currently has 3 active cases with 1 patient recovering in the last 24 hours.

Jammu district reported 5 new cases, Doda 6, Rajouri 3, Kathua zero, Samba 1, while Kishtwar, Ramban, Reasi, Poonch, Kathua, Udhampur reported zero.

