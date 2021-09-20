Exams to be held in November with reduction in syllabus: Edu dept

Bandipora: Director School Education Kashmir Tassaduq Hussain Mir on Sunday said that exams will be held in the month of November in an offline mode.

Talking to reporters during his visit to Bandipora, he said that teachers have shown appreciable efforts on the ground during online and community classes and made it possible that almost the entire syllabus is covered.

“It is because of the efforts of teachers that almost the whole syllabus has been covered and we are ready to conduct exams in the month of November this year with 30 percent relaxation in the syllabus,” he said.

Replying to a query over headless institutions in the Kashmir division, Mir said that promotion of many senior lecturers is in the pipeline and headless institutions will get head teachers soon. KNO

