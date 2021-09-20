Director School Education Kashmir visits Gurez

Bandipora: Continuing with the efforts to get connected with different stakeholders at ground level and to reach out to them especially in far flung areas under series of Ru Ba Ru Programmes conducted, Director School Education Kashmir on 18th September, 2021 conducted Ru Ba Ru Programme in Gurez area of Bandipora district where he in his unique style sat with students in community classes, teachers and officers to listen to their issues and to take up remedial measures wherever required.

In a day long tour, Director School Education Kashmir visited Community classes in Middle School Nai Basti Chorwan , GHSS Dawar, BHSS Dawar, HS Wanpora and interacted with students and inspired them by spending hours with them. He also advised the teachers to put in their efforts to bridge the gaps leftover in academics due to pandemic situation and to focus on academic aspect of students and its development which is our primary concern. Dr Tassaduq Hussain also interacted with teachers and officers of zone Dawar in the premises of TRC Gurez and laid emphasis on need to understand and implement NEP 2020. He patiently listened to the demands of teachers from this far flung area and assured to redress the genuine demands on priority basis.

Director School Education Kashmir also visited NCC camp at Tamam Gurez and was informed that the camp was first of its kind in Gurez. He interacted with cadets in the camp from across J&K and Ladakh and reiterated the need to chisel the latent talents of the youth to achieve desired goals.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print