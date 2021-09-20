CUK, Vigyan Prasar to organise ‘National Urdu Science Congress-2021’ from Sept 22

Ganderbal: Central University of Kashmir (CUK) in association with Vigyan Prasar, Government of India, is organising a two day “National Urdu Science Congress-2021,” at the University of Kashmir, Srinagar, from 22nd September, 2021.

The theme of the Congress, which would be attended by hundreds of delegates and eminent experts from Jammu and Kashmir, and other parts of the country, is “Science Communication, Popularization and Its Extension (Scope) In Urdu: The Road Ahead.”

The purpose of organizing the Congress is to promote science and technology in the vernacular language i.e. Urdu. The event would be beneficial as it would help to promote Urdu as a language for Science and Communication and would help in better understanding of the concepts/terminology related to science and technology when promoted through vernacular languages. The two day programme will witness a series of events like plenary session, panel discussion, paper presentations, poster making and model making competitions on different themes related to Science and Technology and its promotions through Urdu language. Besides, there would be separate technical sessions in which faculty/experts from different various institutions and universities are expected to participate and present their papers on different themes. On the sidelines of the event, 50 mobile teachers, teaching the kids of Gujjar Bakerwals, would also participate in the event.

During the Congress, the delegated would discuss and deliberate upon topics including “Science and Urdu Language”, Science film making in Urdu: Scope and Challenges”, “Role of Organization in Scope in Urdu”, “Scientific Books and Journals in Urdu”, “ Importance of Challenge in Urdu Translation”, “Role of Scope in Urdu during Covid period”, “Importance of Scope in Urdu in Modern Society”, “Education System for Creation of Scientific Vision”, “Scope in Urdu Through Traditional Media and Performing Arts” and “Scope in Urdu through new Age media.”

According to the Dean School of Media Studies, Prof. (Dr) Shahid Rasool, a poster and science competition for school students of class VI and X, on the themes “Environment and Biodiversity” and “Energy and Water,” would also be organised. He said the objectives of the Congress are to popularize science and technology in vernacular languages, promote Urdu as a language for Science Communication, acknowledge the role and success of Urdu language in promoting Science, explore the extent in which Urdu is used as a medium for science communication by the faculty and the students in different universities and colleges of the country and explore the possibilities of using Urdu as a medium of promoting science and technology in schools and colleges of the country.

Prof. Shahid said that around 40 eminent speakers have confirmed their participation including experts from outside the Valley: The speakers include, Dr. Nakul Parashar, Director, Vigyan Prasar New Delhi, Padmashri, Syed Iqbal Hasnain, Pro Chancellor Jamia Hamdard, New Delhi, Prof Ainul Hassan, Vice Chancellor, MANUU, Hyderabad, Prof. Aslam Pervaiz, former Vice Chancellor MANUU, Dr H J Khan, Chief Scientist, NISCPR, Dr Aquil Ahmad Director NCPUL, Dr Gowher Raza, Eminent Scientist, Dr. B K Tyagi, and Dr T V Ventashwaran Vigyan Prasar, Prof Danish Iqbal MCRC, Jamia, Filmmakers Shri Nandan Saxena & Matiur Rahman, and Dr Rizwan Ahmad, Director IMC, MANUU.

He said that all the required arrangements have been put in place for the conduct of the Congress.

