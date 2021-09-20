Brief spell of light rain’ may occur at isolated places in J&K for next 1 week: MeT 

‘

Srinagar: Weatherman on Monday said that “brief spell” of light rain may occur at isolated places in Jammu and Kashmir during the next one week.

Director Meteorological department Sonam Lotus said that there will be mainly clear sky for the next week “but a brief spell of light rain may occur at isolated places.”

“There would be generally cloudy weather at most places with possibility of a brief spell of light rain in South West of Jammu city,” he said regarding the forecast for 24 hours.

Regarding Kashmir, he said, there will be partly cloudy sky at most places with possibility of a brief spell of light rain in North West Kashmir like Kupwara, Tangdar etc in the forenoon.

Meanwhile, a meteorological department official here said that Srinagar recorded a low of 18.4 degrees Celsius against normal of 11.9 degree Celsius for this time of the season.

He said Qazigund, the gateway town of Kashmir, recorded minimum of 15.2 degrees Celsius against 10.3 degrees Celsius.

Pahalgam, the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district, witnessed a low of 7.8 degrees Celsius.

Kokernag had a low of 14.7 degrees Celsius against normal of 10.7 degrees Celsius, the official said.

Northern Kashmir’s Kupwara town recorded minimum of 16.4 degrees Celsius while Gulmarg, the world famous skiing resort in Baramulla district had a low of 10.6 degrees Celsius. (GNS)

