6000 students appear in CUKAT-2021

VC CUK hails staff for smooth conduct of entrance test

Ganderbal: The three-day Central University of Kashmir Admission test (CUKAT-2021), conducted by the Central University of Kashmir (CUK) for admission to its various programmes concluded successfully on Sunday.

Out of 7000 candidates who had applied for admission to various Postgraduate, Under Graduate /Five year Integrated, Research and Diploma programmes offered by the Central University of Kashmir, about 6000 appeared in the entrance examination conducted at different centres across the Kashmir, Jammu, Ladakh regions and other States of the country. The entrance test across all the centres was conducted according to the set COVID-19 protocol, for which the varsity’s health centre had put in place all the requisite arrangements.

Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Mehraj ud Din Mir, Registrar, Prof. M Afzal Zargar, Controller of Examinations, Prof. Farooq Ahmad Mir, Consultant Academics, Prof. Parveen Pandit, expressed satisfaction over the conduct and the elaborate arrangements made for the tests. They expressed gratitude to all the institutions, observers, faculty and field staff for their role in successful conduct of the examination. “Conducting the entrance test in the Covid-19 pandemic was a huge challenge, but the efforts of the faculty, staff members of CUK and other institutions made it possible,” Vice Chancellor said.

The programmes offered by the Central University of Kashmir for which the entrance test was conducted include Post-Graduate Programmes in English, Urdu, Tourism and Travel Management (MTTM), Commerce, Convergent Journalism, Mathematics, Economics, Political Science, LLM, Education, M.P.Ed, Islamic Studies, Comparative Religion, Botany and Chemistry, five-year integrated programmes BSc/MSc Physics, BSc/MSc Mathematics, BSc/MSc Zoology, BSc/MSc Biotechnology and Integrated B.A LLB, Integrated MPhil/Ph.D in Management Studies, Economics, Mathematics, Politics and Governance, Zoology, Islamic Studies and Biotechnology, B.VOC Programmes in Retail and Logistic Management and Tourism and Hospitality Management, three-year Integrated Programmes in B.Ed-M.Ed and others.

The test centres were established in Kashmir, Jammu and other parts of the country including, Green Campus, Tulmulla Campus, Nunar Campus, Science and Arts Block of the varsity in Ganderbal district, Government Degree College for Women Anantnag, Government Degree College for Boys Anantnag, Government Degree College for Women Baramulla, S.P. College Srinagar, Amar Singh College, Govt College of Education, Srinagar, Government College of Education, Srinagar, Government Degree College Bemina, Central Universities of Jammu, Orissa, and Kerala, Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University, Rajouri, Government Degree College Kargil and Jamia Hamdard University

