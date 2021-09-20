3 JKAS Officers Transferred

Srinagar: The government on Monday ordered transfer of three JKAS officers in the interest of administration with immediate effect.

According to an order, Altaf Ahmad Khan (JKAS), Additional Deputy Commissioner Pulwama, has been transferred and posted as Additional District Development Commissioner, Kupwara, against an available vacancy.

Dr. Fayaz Ahmad Banday (JKAS), Director, Land Management, Srinagar Development Authority, has been transferred and posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner, Pulwama.

Ghulam Nabi Bhat (JKAS), Additional Secretary to the Government, Health and Medical Education Department, has been transferred and posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner, Kupwara, against an available vacancy, as per the order,

“He shall also hold the charge of the post of Chief Executive Officer, Tourism Development Authority, Lolab Bangus Drangyari, in addition to his own duties, till further orders,” it added. (GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print