Militants give slip to forces, leave behind weapon in Srinagar

Srinagar: Militants managed to give slip to security forces at Baghwanpora area of Noorbagh in Srinagar on Saturday after firing a few shots at the police.

A police official said that acting on specific inputs about the presence of militants in Baghwanpora area of Noorbagh in Srinagar, a police party laid a siege in the area. “When the cordon was being laid, the hiding militants fired a few shots and managed to flee from the spot,” the official said.

A police spokesperson said that a small team of police while laying cordon came under fire from militants in Noorbagh, Srinagar. “Seems militants managed to escape after dropping their weapons including one pistol and one AK-47. However, reinforcement of police and CRPF expanded the cordon in the area,” it said.

 

