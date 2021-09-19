Elderly Man’s Body Found In Akad Anantnag

Anantnag: Body of an elderly man was recovered at Akad Seer area of southern Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Sunday, officials said.

They said some passersby spotted the body lying in Akad area and immediately informed police.

Soon a police team reached the spot and recovered the body, they said. The man has been identified as Abdul Rehman Bhat of Malakad Akad. A police official said that there is injury mark on the neck and investigations have been launched into the incident.

Asked if police suspects the same to be murder, the official said that all angles including attack by animals are being looked into. “Investigations are underway to find out the reasons for death,” the officials added. (GNS)

