Div Com for 100% vaccination of staff in govt, private offices

SRINAGAR: Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole, held a meeting with officers of various departments regarding the implementation of Covid Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) at public places and government and private offices in district Srinagar.

In the meeting, the Div Com reiterated that officers must ensure observance of CAB in offices and enforce Covid guidelines in public places including parks, business establishments, shops, malls and institutions.

He cautioned them that any negligence will have severe impact on human lives and economy. He said, “We can’t stop virus from mutation but we have to take every precautionary measure to contain spread of virus.”

He directed DDOs to withhold the salary of employees who are not vaccinated yet and directed them to ensure every employee is vaccinated. He said there shall be surprise inspections to check the vaccination certificates and observance of CAB in the offices.

Besides, he directed officers present in the meeting that they should not allow any person without mask in the premises of office.

Meanwhile, he also directed officers of Home Guard department, NCC, and SDRF to deploy some of their volunteers in Srinagar and other districts for the enforcement of Covid guidelines at public places.

Besides, he directed officers of Drug Control, Food and Civil Supplies, and Metrology to conduct surprise inspections of medical shops, retail shops, hotels and restaurants to check whether the employees of these establishments are vaccinated and Covid guidelines are followed. He instructed them to impose a fine on the violators and cancel the licence of the third-time violator.

He also directed ARTO, Srinagar and traffic police to enforce the implementation of Covid protocol in passenger and private vehicles.

He also directed Director Floriculture to prohibit the entry of unmasked and unvaccinated persons in parks and gardens. He asked Director Floriculture to establish vaccination booths in parks and vaccinate non-inoculated visitors.

Further, he asked the police to assist the enforcement teams of all the concerned teams in the implementation of CAB.

Information Department

