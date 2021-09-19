Div Com asks Imams, Khateebs in Srinagar to help with CAB

SRINAGAR: Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole, on Saturday held a meeting with prominent religious personalities of district Srinagar, including Imams and Khateebs of shrines and mosques, regarding strict enforcement of Covid Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) by people in view of a possible third wave of Covid-19.

Chief Executive Officers, Waqf Board, Mufti Farid ud din, and other Waqf board officers were also present in the meeting.

At the outset, the Div Com appreciated the religious scholars for their role and cooperation during the Covid pandemic. He described them as social influencers and appealed to them to continue sensitising people about adopting CAB and not to lower their guard.

He emphasised that it is highly imperative that CAB is observed in letter and spirit in the mosques and shrines where people assemble to offer prayers. He stressed on wearing of masks and maintenance of physical distance.

Imam & Khateeb of Dargah Hazratbal, Dr Kamal din Farooqi, spoke about the measures taken by the imams and responsible committee members of shrines and mosques regarding the observance of Covid guidelines and assured that they will continue to lend support to the government in containment of the viral infection.

Information Department

