Crime Branch produces chargesheet against two accused in Budgam court for illegally grabbing state land

Srinagar The Crime Branch Kashmir has said that it produced a chargesheet before the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Budgam against two accused persons for illegally grabbing state land and selling it off to some other persons.

In a statement, a spokesperson said that the Crime Branch Kashmir produced chargesheet in case FIR No: 33/2017 U/S 420, 120-B, 201-RPC of Police Station CBK against Nazir Ahmad Dar son of Ghulam Mohammad Dar of Parraypora Bhagat Srinagar, proprietor. M/S Gousia House Building Co-Operative Ltd and Mohammad Ayoub Dar son of Ghulam Mohammad Dar of Hyderpora Srinagar proprietor of M/S Jawahar House Building Co-Operative Ltd Hyderpora Srinagar before the court of CJM Budgam for grabbing state land and to selling it off.

“Crime Branch Kashmir received a complaint for investigating the matter of perpetual lease deed executed by Mohammad Ayoub Dar in favour of Khursheed Ahmad with regard to land comprising of 01 Kanal and 08 marlas under survey No. 276 min situated at Highland enclave Co-Operative Colony Gogoo Humhama,” reads the statement.

It reads that the report thereof sought from revenue authorities concerned along with other allied documents revealed that only 06 marlas of land is the proprietary land, however, rest of the land is Kahcharai under Survey No. 276. The alleged accused Mohammad Ayoub Dar has leased-out the land measuring 01 Kanal and 08 marals in favour of Khursheed Ahmad Dar and got it registered before the Hon’ble court illegally and fraudulently to grab the state land in question.

“On this count, FIR NO. 33/ 2017 U/S 420, 468,471-RPC was registered, and investigation was set into motion. During the course of investigation it came to fore that Mohammad Ayoub Dar had sold the residential plot to one Khursheed Ahmad Dar on perpetual lease deed against the consideration of Rs 20 lacs duly attested by the hon’ble court, while as another person Nazir Ahmad Dar had already sold the plot to one Ashiq Ahmad Dar against the consideration of Rs 15 lacs for which an allotment letter, possession letter, receipt of money and site plan has been issued by the proprietor M/S Gousia House Building Co Operative Ldt. namely Nazir Ahmad Dar.”

The statement reads that it was found that the said accused Nazir Ahmad Dar had sold the plot clandestinely to benefit himself and causing loss to the purchaser. “The revenue records revealed that only 06 marlas of land of plot NO. 01/72 is recorded land property and the rest of the land is kahchari.”

“In this way the accused persons have dishonestly and fraudulently cheated the purchasers of the residential plot in which only 06 marlas of land is property and rest of the land is Kahchari. Both the accused persons have in league with each other and after hatching a criminal conspiracy and have played deception regarding the status of the land and did not reveal the fact of 01 Kanal and 2 marlas being Khacharie.”

The statement further reads that the investigation conducted has revealed that the duo was found involved in grabbing the state land by selling it to the innocent people against huge considerations. “They have extracted an amount of Rs 15 lacs and 20 lacs respectively from victims Ashiq Ahamd Dar and Khursheed Ahmad Dar over the same plot of Khahcharie land,” it reads—

