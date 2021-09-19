Couple injured after gas leakage causes fire in Pampore

Pampore: A couple suffered burn injuries after leakage of gas caused fire in Pampore area of South Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Sunday, official sources said.

Official sources said that the fire broke out in a residential house belonging to Mehrajdin Bhat, son of Assadullah Bhat from Pampore.

The kitchen of the house suffered damage before the flames were doused, they said.

They said in the fire mishap Assadullah Bhat and his wife identified as Rubeena Banoo were injured, adding that they were shifted to SDH Pampore where from they were referred to SMHS hospital Srinagar for specialised treatment—(KNO)

