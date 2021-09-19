137 fresh cases in Kashmir, 15 in Jammu

Srinagar: No Covid related death was reported in Jammu and Kashmir while 152 fresh Covid cases were detected during the last 24 hours, the official daily bulletin reported on Saturday.

Of the new cases, 137 were reported in Kashmir Division and 15 in Jammu Division, it said.

It said that 113 patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals in the last 24 hours, including 18 from Jammu Division and 95 from Kashmir Division. J&K currently has 1,479 active cases, it said.

Providing district-wise breakup, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 67 new cases and currently has 773 active cases, with 46 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Baramulla reported 23 new cases and currently has 144 active cases, with 17 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Budgam reported 10 new cases and currently has 135 active cases, with 7 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Pulwama reported 6 new cases and currently has 28 active cases, with 9 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kupwara reported 3 new cases and currently has 33 active cases, with 3 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Anantnag reported 3 new cases and has 15 active cases, with 3 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Bandipora reported 3 new cases and has 30 active cases, with 2 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Ganderbal reported 7 new cases and has 46 active cases with 3 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kulgam reported 15 new cases and has 33 active cases with 5 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Shopian reported zero new cases and currently has 4 active cases with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Jammu district reported 3 new cases, Udhampur zero, Rajouri 1, Kathua zero, Samba 1, Kishtwar 2, Ramban zero, Reasi zero, Doda 8, and Poonch zero.

