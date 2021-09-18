Srinagar seeing a surge, again, with 96 fresh cases, 1 death

Srinagar: One Covid related death was reported in Srinagar district of Jammu and Kashmir while 155 fresh Covid cases were detected during the last 24 hours in J&K, the official daily bulletin reported on Friday.

Of the new cases, 133 were reported in Kashmir Division and 22 in Jammu Division, it said.

It said that 135 patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals in the last 24 hours, including 34 from Jammu Division and 101 from Kashmir Division. J&K currently has 1,440 active cases, it said.

Providing district-wise breakup, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 96 new cases and currently has 752 active cases, with 41 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Baramulla reported 8 new cases and currently has 138 active cases, with 22 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Budgam reported 8 new cases and currently has 132 active cases, with 13 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Pulwama reported 3 new cases and currently has 31 active cases, with 6 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kupwara reported 6 new cases and currently has 33 active cases, with 7 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Anantnag reported 1 new case and has 15 active cases, with 2 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Bandipora reported 3 new cases and has 29 active cases, with 4 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Ganderbal reported 7 new cases and has 42 active cases with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kulgam reported zero new cases and has 23 active cases with 6 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Shopian reported 1 new case and currently has 4 active cases with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Jammu district reported 5 new cases, Udhampur zero, Rajouri 2, Kathua zero, Samba zero, Kishtwar zero, Ramban 3, Reasi zero, Doda 12, and Poonch zero.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print