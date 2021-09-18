Shopian remains island of calm amid signs of 3rd wave

Shopian: With the last death of a Covid death reported three-and-a-half months ago, and with only four active cases of Covid as of now, Shopian is again proving that it is the safest district in Kashmir at a time of rising apprehensions of a third wave of the pandemic.

The credit goes to mass vaccination, with over 80 percent of the district’s population above the age of 18 having been inoculated against the virus. According to official data, the district has the highest number of vaccinated people in the 18-plus age group in Kashmir division.

The district also met the 100 percent target of vaccination of above-45 age group before any other Kashmir district.

An official from the health department told Kashmir Reader that the district has a very good Covid-19 situation compared to rest of Kashmir. He said that one of the great benefits of vaccination is that the district witnessed the last Covid related death on June 3.

Dr Arshad Hussain Tak, chief medical officer Shopian, told Kashmir Reader that the health authorities have so far vaccinated 80 percent of the population above the age group of 18.

“We have also given a second dose to all of the population above the age of 45,” he said.

Tak said that according to a recently held sero survey, 80 percent of Shopian’s population had developed antibodies against the virus. He said that these figures are higher than in any other district in Kashmir.

Since the outbreak of Covid-19 last year, Shopian has witnessed 5,603 Covid-19 cases, among which 58 people lost their lives to the disease. However, the district has only 4 active cases now, including the one which was found positive on Friday.

Dr Tak said that the credit also goes to the people who followed the Covid-19 SOPs and guidelines besides coming forward for vaccination in large numbers.

He advised people who are yet to be vaccinated to come forward and get their shots so that the district wouldn’t face a situation like other states or even Kashmir faced during the second wave.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print