Senseless bloodshed bringing more miseries to people: Altaf Bukhari

SRINAGAR: Apni Party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari on Saturday condemned the killing of a cop and a non-local labourer in Kulgam district who were shot dead in two separate attacks.

Terming the incidents as barbaric, Bukhari said the mindless violence causing bloodshed of innocent and poor people is adding to the sufferings of people in Jammu and Kashmir. “Radical forces have only added to the woes of the people and such actions are highly culpable. Violence in any of its manifestations is always unacceptable and will yield nothing except for further death and destruction in this region,” Bukhari added.

He reiterated that the vicious cycle of death has incurred heavy losses to human lives in J&K besides creating a stressful environment for the whole population living here. “The forces inimical to peace have wreaked havoc to the socio-economic conditions of the people during the last over three decades and it is high time for such incidents to be stopped now,” he observed.

Bukhari also demanded a probe into these killings so that the culprits are brought to justice at an earliest. Furthermore, the Party leadership expressed solidarity with the bereaved families while saying that adequate compensation needs to be provided to their next of kin for their irretrievable loss.

“We pray for eternal peace to the departed souls and express our deep condolences to the bereaved families who have lost their loved ones in these reprehensible incidents,” the leadership prayed.

