Public outreach programmes of central ministers continue in Kashmir

Srinagar: Union ministers on Friday continued their special public outreach programmes in different areas of Kashmir to take feedback from various stakeholders besides listening to their development aspirations and other concerns, officials said.

Union AYUSH Minister Sarbananda Sonowal visited Baramulla where he laid the foundation stone of a transit accommodation camp at Khawjabagh, while Union Minister of State for Communications Devusinh Chauhan visited Ganderbal where he launched a commemorative postal stamp in the honour of Rao Jaimal Rathore on his 515th birth anniversary.

Union Minister for Tribal Affairs Arjun Munda was in Bandipora district where he visited the district hospital.

An official spokesman said in the run-up to the celebrations of the 75th Azadi ka Amrit Mohatsav’, Chauhan on Friday launched a commemorative postal stamp in the honour of Rao Jaimal Rathore on his 515th birth anniversary at Sonamarg in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district.

Rathore was a Rajput warrior general of Chittorgarh who put up a defiant resistance against the vast Mughal army during its siege in 1567-1568, he said.

On the occasion, the minister said he counts himself fortunate to get the chance of releasing a postage stamp commemorating such a brave soldier. He said the brave heart not only made the people of Rajasthan proud but the whole nation.

Chauhan said national heroes deserve to be recognised and remembered for the bravery and valour they depicted in safeguarding the land and its people.

Union Minister of Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, who participated virtually in the event, said the contribution of the warrior is such that even after the passing of more than 500 years, the memory is preserved in the human psyche.

Shekhawat, who was the guest of honour on the occasion, said the story has the power to inspire and motivate the youth towards national service.

MP Chittorgarh C P Joshi, who participated virtually during the launch event, said the brave soldier fought despite receiving a bullet in his foot. He said that his laying of life in protecting his land is worth writing in golden letters.

The stamp was released in a virtual mode simultaneously from IT Centre, Chittorgarh Rajasthan.

Later, Chauhan visited the under-construction Zojila tunnel and took stock of the work and progress on the project. He directed the executing agency to maintain the highest standards of quality besides completing the project at the stipulated deadline.

The minister also paid obeisance at Mata Kheer Bhawani Mandir at Tulmulla and prayed for eternal peace, harmony and development of the country.

Union Minister for Tribal Affairs Arjun Munda, who was on a two-day visit to Bandipora district, paid a visit to District Hospital Bandipora to assess the healthcare facilities being provided at the facility, the spokesman said.

He visited the vaccination centre at the hospital and reviewed the arrangements made by the district administration in tackling the COVID-19 pandemic.

The minister interacted with the hospital staff and doctors and discussed the healthcare facilities being provided to the people at the hospital besides getting information about the measures to be taken to improve the healthcare services, the spokesman said.

He said Munda was briefed about the COVID-19 situation in the district and the facilities available to tackle the pandemic.

Munda appreciated the role of healthcare workers and efforts of the district administration in tackling the pandemic and urged them to continue to work with extra zeal and zest, the spokesman said.

Later, the Union minister also visited District Police Lines at Kaloosa Bandipora where he interacted with the CRPF jawans of the 3rd Battalion. He was briefed by Commandant CRPF 3rd battalion Rakesh Sharma about various measures taken in maintaining peace and harmony in the district.

Munda hailed CRPF and J-K Police jawans in fighting successful multi-front wars simultaneously including measures taken against terrorism, crime and drugs.

He said the J-K Police is playing an important role in bringing peace in the valley and remembered the personnel who attained martyrdom in the line of duty, the spokesman said.

PTI

