Non-local labourer kills counterpart in Budgam; one accused held, another absconding

Budgam:A non-local labourer from UP was killed in a brawl with his counterparts here in this central Kashmir district last night, officials said. Police have already arrested one of the accused while another one, both from the same state, is absconding and hunt has been launched for him, they said.

“Late evening (on Friday) police received an information from reliable sources that at brick kiln (71B) located at Labartal Budgam , some non-local labourers got into a brawl in which one of them namely Maan Singh (35) of Bagdar District Shahjahanpur UP got seriously injured and was shifted to SMHS hospital Srinagar for treatment where he succumbed to his injuries,” a police official said

Accordingly, he said, a case (FIR No. 297/2021) under section 307 IPC was registered, and later converted to section 302 IPC, was registered in Police Station Budgam.

“The accused had fled from the scene of crime and on Saturday morning one accused namely Dinesh Singh (29) son of Kali Caran of Bagdad District Shahjahanpur UP has been arrested,” he said, adding, Another accused R. Ram son of Ram Burase of Bagdad District Shahjahanpur is absconding and a hunt has been launched on to trace him.”

The official said that body of the deceased has been shifted to District Hospital Budgam for postmortem. (GNS)

