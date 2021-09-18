Mysterious Blast In Handwara: Woman Succumbs After 3 Days, Toll 2

Handwara,: Three days after her minor granddaughter was killed, a 70-year-old woman succumbed to the injuries she and five other family members had sustained in a mysterious blast in Taratpora Ramhall area of Handwara in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district, officials said on Saturday.

They said Janti begum (70) wife of Abdul Razaq lost battle for life at SMHS hospital Srinagar here.

On evening of September 16, a minor girl died while six other members of a family including the septuagenarian were injured in the mysterious blast in Taratpora Ramhall area.

Official sources said that blast occurred in the house of Ghulam Mohammad Wani, killing his 17-year-old daughter Shabnum Bano on the spot while six other members of the family were injured and were shifted to hospital.

The injured include Ghulam Mohammad Wani(45) and his wife— Raja Begum (38), mother— Janti Begum (70), daughter—Rifat (17) and Mukhti Begum (34).

Some members of the family are reportedly dealing with scrap and possibility of some explosive being brought along with the trash is being worked out.

“ In an unfortunate incident in Tarathpora, Handwara one person died and 06 others injured. Blast took place in scrap materials consisting of unexplored shell & grenade which was probably stored in his house. Investigation going on,” police had said. (GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print