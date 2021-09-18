HC dismisses plea on Srinagar Master Plan

Srinagar: The High Court on Friday disposed of a public interest litigation seeking implementation of the Srinagar Master Plan 2015-35 in true spirit. A bench of Chief Justice Pankaj Mithal and Justice Vinod Chatterji Koul while disposing of the plea recorded that the Master Plan for the city, as prepared for the year 2015-35, is due for implementation and the “Court cannot assume on its own that it is not being implemented.”

The court noted that the petitioner, an advocate, had already submitted a representation dated 23rd July, 2021, to the Vice Chairman, Srinagar Development Authority. “In view of the above, we dispose of the petition with a direction to the Vice Chairman, Development Authority, Srinagar, to get the above representation of the petitioner considered in accordance with law most expeditiously,” the bench directed.

The petitioner had raised grievance that the Master Plan 2015-35 was not being implemented in its true spirit.

The petitioner also wanted the State respondents to be directed to allow construction activities of the bypass from Pantha Chowk to Parimpora via Nowgam, Hyderpora and Bemina as per the Master Plan.

