Cop, labourer shot dead in Kulgam

Anantnag: A policeman and a non-local labourer were killed by unidentified gunmen in two separate incidents here in Kulgam district of south Kashmir on Friday.

The policeman, presently working with the Railway Police, has been identified as Bantoo Ji Sharma, son of Triloknath Sharma, a resident of Wanpoh area in Kulgam district.

The slain labourer from Bihar has been identified as Shankar Chaudhry.

The first incident took place at about 6:00 Pm Friday evening in Wanpoh area. “Militants opened fire at Sharma multiple time near Shemford School, along old national highway,” a senior police official told Kashmir Reader.

He said that Sharma was immediately evacuated to GMC Hospital in Anantnag, where he was declared brought dead.

“He had multiple bullet wounds in his abdomen and chest and could not make it to the hospital,” the police official said.

He said that Sharma’s body was handed over to the next of kin after medico-legal formalities. “He was a follower with the police and had a family to support,” the police official said.

Later in the evening, at about 8:00 PM, suspected militants opened fire at a non-local labourer in Nihama area of the south Kashmir district.

“The 25 year old was intercepted by militants and was shot at multiple times,” the police official said, adding that he too was declared brought dead at the hospital.

Forces cordoned off the areas following the two incidents to try and nab the attackers but they managed to flee after both the shoot outs.

“Cases have been registered and investigation has been taken up,” the police official said.

