Central Kashmir: Encounter breaks out in Srinagar

Srinagar,: Encounter has started between militants and government forces in Noor Bagh area Central Kashmir’s Srinagar on Saturday.
Reports reaching that a joint team of Police and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation in Noorbagh.
As the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon the forces, triggering off a gunfight.
A senior police officer also confirmed about exchange of firing between militants and security forces.
As per the sources two to three militants are believed to be trapped.(GNS)