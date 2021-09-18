Central Kashmir: Encounter breaks out in Srinagar

Srinagar,: Encounter has started between militants and government forces in Noor Bagh area Central Kashmir’s Srinagar on Saturday.

 

Reports reaching that a joint team of Police and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation in Noorbagh.

 

As the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon the forces, triggering off a gunfight.

 

A senior police officer also confirmed  about exchange of firing between militants and security forces.

 

As per the sources two to three militants are believed to be trapped.(GNS)

