Central Kashmir: Encounter breaks out in Srinagar

Connect on Linked in

Srinagar,: Encounter has started between militants and government forces in Noor Bagh area Central Kashmir’s Srinagar on Saturday.

Reports reaching that a joint team of Police and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation in Noorbagh.

As the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon the forces, triggering off a gunfight.

A senior police officer also confirmed about exchange of firing between militants and security forces.

As per the sources two to three militants are believed to be trapped.(GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print