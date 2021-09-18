Carrier Guidance Cum Counselling Programme held at ITI Bandipora

Bandipora,: The Industrial Training Institute Bandipora on Saturday organised an offline career counselling cum orientation program for the students of here.

The official informed 5520 unemployed youth registered at District employment and counselling centres.

Speaking at the event, the Principal ITI highlighted the significance and need for career counselling in the current scenario for educated but unemployed youth.

Principal, Polytechnic Bandipora and Career Counseling officer DE&CC Bandipora, Saima Bhat highlighted the importance of Career Counseling in shaping the future of students.

The CCO DE&CC deliberated on career opportunities for graduates in terms of higher studies, government and private jobs and entrepreneurship.

She added that providing sustainable livelihood opportunities to the unemployed youth is among top most priority of the Lieutenant Governor led administration.

She stressed on youth to work hard and learn to make themselves physically and mentally prepared to meet any challenges in their lives with strength and fight out unemployment with a positive mindset. Officer said that the youth shall lead from the front and become job providers instead of job seekers.

The officer asked youth to come forward and avail the maximum benefits of self-employment schemes like ‘Mumkin’ launched by the Government which have been designed specially for their sustainable livelihood. She highlighted the initiatives and welfare schemes launched by the Government. She also threw light upon the objectives and benefits of Mumkin & Tejaswini Schemes and stressed upon youth to take advantage of these livelihood generation schemes to become self-reliant and provide employment to others.

CCO DE&CC informed that 5520 educated unemployed youth including 2420 Post-graduates have registered themselves with district employment and counselling centres till date. The programme was attended by other officers from Bandipora also.

Titled as Mega “Entrepreneurship Awareness Programme”, the participants were acquainted with various schemes being implemented in the District for educated unemployed youth for setting up their income-generating units.

The programme was organized to impart entrepreneurial skills to the students of the ITI campus in Bandipora District where the students were suggested how to explore and innovate to start their initiatives, Saima Bhat CCO DE&CC said.

They were also informed about other techniques as well. The initiative is a step towards transforming how our youth look at building their future in the world of possibilities, Bhat added.

