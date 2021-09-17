Questions raised over govt’s appointment of retired official as consultant in JKBOSE

Chairperson Veena Pandita says it is neither recruitment, nor appointment, nor extension

SRINAGAR: The government has re-employed a retired official in JK Board of School Education without defining any recruitment process he had to go through for the fresh appointment.

In order issued by the Deputy Secretary to the government Umesh Sharma, a copy of which is with the Kashmir Reader, Ghulam Hassan Wani, a retired deputy secretary has been appointed as consultant in JKBOSE for a period of one year.

The order has not referred to any recruitment notice which was followed for his appointment.

However, it has said that the case of the concerned will be placed before the governing body of JK Board of School Education to get ratified by the governing body of the JK Board of School Education.

“In reference to your communication no 4(PSC/BCU/21) dateed 06.09.2021, I am directed to convey the approval of the administrative department for the appointment of Mr Ghulam Hassan Wani,” reads the order which was addressed to Chairperson JK Board of School Education.

The problem of unemployed youth is a major concern for the government. But the hiring of the retired official has raised questions over the government’s seriousness in tackling the rising unemployment especially in the face of Covid pandemic.

Chairperson JKBOSE Veena Pandita said that it was neither recruitment, nor appointment, nor extension of the said person.

“There is no specific policy for the recruitment of the consultant. But I cannot talk about it in detail. Let the order come. The questions should follow after that,” she added.

Asked whether the order has come in reference to any of your communication, she said, she cannot talk about it at this point of time.

Ghulam Hassan did not respond to Kashmir Reader’s repeated calls. But insiders told Kashmir Reader that there was no process followed and it is for the first time that a consultant is being hired by the board.

“What work he shall do will come in the order,” insiders said.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print