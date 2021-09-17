Non-Local Labourer Shot Dead In Kulgam

Srinagar: Unknown gunmen suspected to be militants shot dead a non-local labourer in Neehama area of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district late on Friday.

Official sources said the 35-year-old labourer identified as Shankar Choudary of Bihar was brought to district hospital Kulgam from Neehama where doctors declared him brought dead on arrival.

Dr Muzaffar Zargar, Medical Superintendent District hospital Kulgam, confirmed that non-local had bullet injuries in the head. “He was brought dead,” he said.

A police officer said that investigations have been launched into the incident. (GNS)

