Motorcyclist killed, another injured in Bandipora road accident

Bandipora: An 18-year-old motorcyclist was killed while another was injured in a road accident near Lowdara crossing on Bandipora-Srinagar highway in North Kashmir’s Bandipora district, officials said on Friday.

An official said that the motorcyclist identified as Asgar Ahmad (18) son of Gulam nabi a resident of Saderkoot lost control over his bike and collided with an electric pole, resulting in critical injuries to him.

He said that in the incident which took place yesterday evening, another youth identified as Basit Ahmad was also injured, while he was crossing the road.

He said that the injured were rushed to district hospital Bandipora, where from the duo were shifted to Srinagar Hospital for treatment.

“However, late last night Asgar succumbed to his injuries at the hospital, while the condition of another is said to be stable,” he said.

The official said that a case has been registered and investigation has been started in this regard—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print