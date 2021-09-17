J&K reports 170 fresh Covid cases, 70 of them in Srinagar

Srinagar: No Covid related death was reported in Jammu and Kashmir while 170 fresh Covid cases were detected during the last 24 hours in J&K, the official daily bulletin reported on Thursday.

Of the new cases, 129 were reported in Kashmir Division and 41 in Jammu Division, it said.

It said that 98 patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals in the last 24 hours, including 12 from Jammu Division and 86 from Kashmir Division. J&K currently has 1,421 active cases, it said.

Providing district-wise breakup, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 70 new cases and currently has 698 active cases, with 57 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Baramulla reported 12 new cases and currently has 152 active cases, with 9 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Budgam reported 27 new cases and currently has 137 active cases, with 9 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Pulwama reported 5 new cases and currently has 34 active cases, with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kupwara reported 5 new cases and currently has 34 active cases, with 3 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Anantnag reported zero new cases and has 16 active cases, with 2 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Bandipora reported 3 new cases and has 30 active cases, with 2 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Ganderbal reported 7 new cases and has 35 active cases with 3 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kulgam reported zero new cases and has 29 active cases with 1 patient recovering in the last 24 hours.

Shopian reported zero new cases and currently has 3 active cases with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Jammu district reported 10 new cases, Udhampur 1, Rajouri 5, Kathua zero, Samba zero, Kishtwar 2, Ramban zero, Reasi 19, Doda 4, and Poonch zero.

