Govt employees to get passport after clearance from vigilance

Srinagar: The government has made clearance from vigilance mandatory for obtaining a passport by a government employee in the Union Territory.

A circular issued by the government said that the passport to the citizens including government employees is issued on the basis of verification carried out by the Criminal Investigation Department. But the current system does not contain any mechanism that would help deny the passport to such employees who are either under suspension or facing departmental inquiry or prosecution on account of serious charges.

“Currently, a government employee is only required to inform his employer for applying for a passport on Annexure-H,” reads the order.

It said that the guidelines for obtaining passport have been reviewed by the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Department of Personnel & Training, Government of India in consultation with the Central Vigilance Commission and Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and vide Office Memorandum No. F. No. 11012/7/2017-Estt.A-III dated 18th February, 2020, elaborate instructions have been issued for obtaining fresh vigilance clearance while considering grant of passport to Government employees.

“Anti-Corruption Bureau, J&K has also brought into the notice of the government that the present mechanism for issuance of passport to government employees without obtaining requisite vigilance clearance results in the issuance of passport to those employees against whom vigilance cases are pending.”

The order reads that thus, there is an urgent necessity to instruct all the departments to issue the NOC for issuance of passport on the basis of vigilance clearance only.

“Accordingly, it is impressed upon all the Administrative Departments/Heads of Departments to mandatorily obtain the latest vigilance clearance in respect of an employee applying for obtaining passport in terms of Office Memorandum dated 18th February, 2020 issued by DOPT, GOI, strictly,” it said.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print