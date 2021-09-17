Every employee must maintain allegiance to India, Constitution: J&K Govt

Srinagar: The J&K government on Thursday said that every government employee is mandatorily required to maintain allegiance to the Union of India and its Constitution.

In an order regarding verification of character and antecedents of the employees, the government said that all employees are bound by the J&K Government Employees Conduct Rules, 1971. Accordingly, in continuation to Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services (Character & Antecedents) Instructions, 1997, notified vide Government Order No. 1918-GAD of 1997 dated 09.12.1997, or amended from time to time, following instructions shall be kept in mind during periodic verification of character and antecedents of government employees, it said:

“(i) Involvement in any act of sabotage, espionage, treason, terrorism, subversion, sedition/ secession, facilitating foreign interference, incitement to violence or any other unconstitutional.”

(ii) Association or sympathy with persons who are attempting to commit any of the above acts or involved in aiding or abetting or advocating the above acts.

(iii) Involvement of an individual’s immediate family, persons sharing residential space with the employee to whom he or she may be bound by affection, influence, or obligation or involved in any of the acts, directly or indirectly, mentioned at item numbers ‘i’ &’ii’ above, having potential of subjecting the individual to duress, thereby posing a grave security risk;

(iv) Failure to report relatives, persons sharing residential space or associates who are connected with any foreign Government, associations, foreign nationals known to be directly or indirectly hostile to India’s national and security interests;

(v) Failure to report unauthorized association with a suspected or known collaborator or employee of a foreign intelligence service;

(vi) Reports indicating that representatives or nationals from a foreign country are acting to increase the vulnerability of the individual to possible future exploitation, coercion or pressure.

(vii) Failure to report contacts with citizens of other countries or financial interests in other countries which make an individual potentially vulnerable to coercion, exploitation, or pressure by a foreign Government.

(GNS)

