Daughter killed, 5 more members injured in mysterious blast inside house in Handwara

Handwara: A girl died while five other members of a family were injured in a mysterious blast in Taratpora Ramhall area of Handwara in north Kahsmir’s Kupwara district on Thursday evening.
Official sources said that blast occurred in the house of Ghulam Mohammad Wani, killing his 17-year-old daughter Shabnum Bano on the spot while five other members of the family were injured who were shifted to hospital.
The injured include Ghulam Mohammad Wani(45) and his wife— Raja Begum (38), mother— Janti Begum (70), daughter—Rifat (17) and Mukhti Begum (34).
Some members of the family are reportedly dealing with scrap and possibility of some explosive being brought along with the trash is being worked out.
A police officer said that nature of the blast is being investigated and “it seems there is no militancy-related” angle to it.” He said further investigations are underway. GNS