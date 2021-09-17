Cop shot dead in militant attack in Kulgam

Cop shot dead in militant attack in Kulgam

 

Srinagar; Militants shot dead a railway cop in Wanpoh area of South Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Friday.

A senior Police officer sais  that militants fired upon a railway constable identified as Bantu Sharma son of Nathji near Shamford School. He was shifted to to nearby hospital in critical condition, where doctors declared him brought dead.

GMC Anantnag Dr. Iqbal Sofi sais that the said cop arrived as brought dead to the hospital.

Soon after the attack whole area has been cordoned off to nab the attackers.(GNS)

