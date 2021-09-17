Apni Party brought end to era of deceitful politics: Altaf Bukhari

SRINAGAR: Apni Party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari on Thursday said that his party has emerged as a reliable political alternative force to reckon with.

He said that the party has been able to “end the era of deceitful politics” that was in vogue since independence in Jammu and Kashmir.

Bukhari was speaking at the sidelines of a joining ceremony wherein ex-Congress District Vice President Ramban Altaf Hussain Lone along with a dozen other congress political workers from Gool-Ramaban joined Apni Party, a statement said.

He said that people of J&K are fed-up with outmoded and falsehearted political parties who have only added to the existing woes of the people.

The new entrants who joined the Party included Mohammad Shabir Zargar, Mohammad Iqbal, Jalal-ud-din, Riyaz Ahmad, Gulzar Ahmad, Abdul Rashid Beigh, Abdul Kareem Malik and Naseem.

Welcoming the new entrants into the party-fold, Bukhari impressed on them to work selflessly for the welfare of the common people in their respective areas and put in unstinted efforts for the redressal of the public grievances.

On the occasion, Altaf Hussain Lone said that it was the people centric efforts and deliverance on ground that attracted him and other workers to join the party-fold.

“The people are no longer ready to entrust their faith once again in JK’s traditional political parties who have always resorted to emotional blackmail while utterly destroying their future. When the erstwhile state of J&K was drenched in political chaos, Apni Party emerged as a beacon of light and hope for the people,” he said.

Besides the Party President, the joining ceremony took place in presence of Apni Party Senior Vice President Ghulam Hassan Mir, Vice President Ajaz Khan, Provincial President Kashmir Mohammad Ashraf Mir, State Secretary Muntazir Mohi-ud-din and Media Advisor Farooq Andrabi.

The new entrants thanked the party leadership for providing them with a dependable political platform and vowed to strengthen the party cadres at the grassroots level.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print