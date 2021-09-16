MMU warns people stoking communal tension

Srinagar: Muttahida Majlis-e-Ulema (MMU) Jammu and Kashmir headed by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq sternly warned elements trying to harm communal amity and unity in Jammu and Kashmir by stoking sectarian tensions here.

All the leading constituents of the MMU in a joint statement said that it has come to their notice that two preachers from two sects are indulging in some kind of sectarian one upmanship by holding debates to disprove the other .

Responding sharply to such activities, the religious parties said that no individual or organisation can be allowed to indulge in establishing sectarian hegemony and harm the centuries-old sectarian harmony here.

In this regard, on the directions of Mirwaiz-e-Kashmir, a high-level delegation of Majlis-e-Ulema will meet with these people to dissuade them from holding the meetings .

The MMU said that it urges all Ulemas and scholars that they should focus on preaching and promoting the great teachings of Islam in their respective spheres and work on dealing with social issues seriously challenging our social fabric

The members of the Majlis-e-Ulema include the Anjuman Auqaf Jama Masjid Srinagar , Darul Uloom Raheemiyah Bandipora ,Mufti Azam’s Muslim Personal Law Board, , Anjuman-e-Shari’a Shia, Jamiat Ahl-e-Hadith, Jamaat-e-Islami, Karvaan-e-Islami, Ittehad-e-Muslimeen, Anjuman Himayat-ul-Islam, Anjuman Tabligh-ul Islam, Jamiat Hamdaniya, Anjuman Ulema Ahnaf, Darul Uloom Qasmia, Darul Uloom Bilalia, Anjuman Nusrat-ul-Islam, Anjuman Mazhar-ul-Haq, Jamiat Imam-ul-Ulema, Anjuman Imam-o-Mashaikh Kashmir, Dar-ul-Uloom Naqshbandiyya, Dar-ul-Uloom Rashidia, Ahl-e-Bayt Foundation, Madrasa Kanz-ul-Uloom, Karavaan-e-Khatam-e-Nabuwat and the leaders of other contemporary religious, milli, social and educational associations.

