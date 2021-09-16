Man killed after hit by speedy tractor in Kulgam

Srinagar: A 35-year-old man died after being allegedly hit by a tractor at DH Pora area of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Thursday,

Official’s said They identified the deceased as Javid Ahmad Ganie son of Abdul Kudus Ganie of Chachamulla DH pora Kulgam.

A police official confirming the accident said that Ganie was referred to nearly Hospital soon after the accident. However, he said, doctors declared him brought dead on arrival.

He said that a case under relevant sections of law has been taken up and further investigations into the incident initiated. (GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print