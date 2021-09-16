Consider demand for quotas, concessions to Kashmiri Pandits: HC to J&K Govt

Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh on Wednesday directed the Chief Secretary, J&K, to consider representations of an association of Kashmiri Pandits Sangarash Samiti seeking special quota in professional colleges, besides certain concessions and facilities to the community living in and outside Kashmir region.

A bench of Chief Justice Pankaj Mithal and Justice Vinod Chatterji Koul while hearing the plea of the association through its president Sanjay Tickoo recorded that the requests as made in the representation have to be dealt with at the level of the government and it is not appropriate for the court to examine the justification of the same at this juncture.

However, the court while disposing of the plea directed the Chief Secretary, Government of J&K, to consider the grievance of the petitioner in accordance with law most expeditiously.

“It will be open to the petitioner to submit a comprehensive representation highlighting all their grievances, if they so desire, within a period of two weeks from today and it will be open for the Chief Secretary to consider the same as directed,” the bench said.

Earlier, the petitioner association, Kashmiri Pandit Sangharsh Samiti, filed a plea before court seeking direction to the official respondents to take appropriate action on the representations dated 9 April, 2019 and 1 March, 2019, filed before them.

The petitioner under these representations sought a special quota be provided to the Kashmiri Migrants Pandits (and to those living in Kashmir Valley) in professional colleges across the country and necessary instructions be issued to the concerned institutions, colleges, universities so that deserving candidates may get the benefit of the said policy.

A further prayer in the representation was to grant certain concessions and facilities to the Kashmiri Migrants and those living in Kashmir Valley.

