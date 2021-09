Srinagar: A woman died due to electrocution in Shah Gund village of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Thursday evening.

An official said that a 45-year-old woman identified as Shameema, wife of Ghulam Rasool Dar, was critically injured when she got in contact with a live wire at her home at village Shahgund, Bandipora.

He said that Shameema was immediately shifted to CHC Hajin where doctors declared her brought dead on arrival.

Meanwhile, police have taken cognizance of the incident. (

