4 militants active in Srinagar: IGP

Srinagar: In the wake of surge in attacks in Srinagar, Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar said on Wednesday that four militants are active in the city.

Asked by reporters on the sidelines of a function here about the rise in number of attacks on forces, he said police are investigating this.

In the last one week there have been two grenade attacks and a police officer was recently shot dead by militants in Khanyar area of Srinagar.

“There are four militants active in Srinagar,” Kumar said.

“We will catch them or eliminate them in an encounter. There is not much to worry about it,” he said.

Kumar said the slain chief of The Resistance Front, Abbas Sheikh, had activated seven militants in Srinagar since September last year.

“Four of them have been eliminated, including Saqib Manzoor,” Kumar said. PTI

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print