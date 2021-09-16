156 new Covid cases in J&K, 1 death in Jammu

Srinagar: One Covid related death was reported in Jammu district while 156 fresh Covid cases were detected during the last 24 hours in J&K, the official daily bulletin reported on Wednesday.

Of the new cases, 124 were reported in Kashmir Division and 32 in Jammu Division, the bulletin said.

It said that 131 patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals in the last 24 hours, including 32 from Jammu Division and 99 from Kashmir Division. J&K currently has 1,349 active cases, it said.

Providing district-wise breakup, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 77 new cases and currently has 686 active cases, with 47 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Baramulla reported 10 new cases and currently has 149 active cases, with 12 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Budgam reported 12 new cases and currently has 118 active cases, with 13 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Pulwama reported 5 new cases and currently has 29 active cases, with 3 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kupwara reported 3 new cases and currently has 32 active cases, with 4 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Anantnag reported 5 new cases and has 18 active cases, with 7 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Bandipora reported 5 new cases and has 29 active cases, with 5 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Ganderbal reported 6 new cases and has 31 active cases with 5 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kulgam reported 1 new case and has 30 active cases with 3 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Shopian reported zero new cases and currently has 3 active cases with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Jammu district reported 10 new cases, Udhampur zero, Rajouri 4, Kathua zero, Samba zero, Kishtwar 2, Ramban 1, Reasi 8, Doda 6, and Poonch 1.

