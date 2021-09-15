KRA supports Halla Bol

Srinagar: The Kashmir Retailers Association has extended support to the Halla Bol call against “Foreign E Commerce Law Violators” on September 15.

In a statement, KRA President Farhan Kitab said “Retailers request government to set up a monitoring mechanism for e commerce and for ensuring strict implementation of e commerce policy.”

He said that the “E commerce companies are defining all laws of the country, adopting predatory pricing, deep discounting and controlling inventory, which has ruthlessly destroyed the retail sector.”

