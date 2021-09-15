Cabinet approves relief package for telecom sector

New Delhi:The Union Cabinet is believed to have approved a package for the telecom sector, aimed at giving relief to companies such as Vodafone Idea that have to pay thousands of crores in unprovisioned past statutory dues, according to sources.

The wide set of measures proposed entail reforms for the ailing sector by way of granting moratorium on unpaid dues, redefining AGR prospectively and cut in Spectrum Usage Charges.

Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw is slated to brief the media shortly on decisions taken by the Union Cabinet at its meeting held on Wednesday.

The relief package for the telecom sector will come as a breather to the three private players at a time when Vodafone Idea is confronting an existential crisis.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print