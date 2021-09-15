6-Year-Old Boy Killed in Mattan Anantnag Road Accident

Anantna): A six-year-old boy was killed after being hit by a Creta vehicle in Tikibagh Mattan area of Anantnag on Wednesday evening, officials said.

They said that one Aadim Sajad Bhat (6) son of Sajad Ahmad Bhat, a resident of Kralpora Mattan Anantnag was hit and injured by the “speeding” vehicle (JK01AN-3368) in Tikibagh Mattan area.

The injured was evacuated in unconscious condition to a nearby hospital PHC Mattan where from he was referred to GMC Hospital Anantnag for further treatment. However the doctors declared him as brought dead on arrival, they said

Confirming the incident, a police official said that a case under relevant sections of law has been taken up and further investigations into the incident initiated. (GNS)

