2 civilians injured in Pulwama grenade attack

Anantnag: At least two civilians, one of them a non-local were injured in an explosion caused by a hand grenade, hurled at government forces by militants here in the main town of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

The injured have been identified as Jitendar Kumar, a resident of Bihar, and Azhar Khurshid, a resident of Dalipora village in Pulwama district. They were rushed to the nearby Pulwama district hospital and are stated to be in stable condition.

“They had splinter injuries and were treated here at the hospital,” a doctor at the hospital told Kashmir Reader.

The incident took place at about 12:40 PM Tuesday afternoon in Rajpora Chowk of the main town area. “The militants had targeted a vehicle of security forces patrolling the area. The grenade missed the intended target and exploded along the roadside,” a police official from the area said.

He said that two civilians were injured in the explosion and were rushed to the hospital.

The explosion created panic in the market as people ran for cover. Following the incident, a huge cache of government forces reached the area, in a bid to try and nab the attackers, who had managed to flee by then.

The police have registered a case in this regard and investigation has been taken up.

